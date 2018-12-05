When the Queen photobombed hockey athletes at the Olympic Games, it gave Sharyn Jones a great idea for a children's book.

She's written Woof, The Photobombing Sock Puppet, a children's book, which was published last month.

"If the Queen can photobomb, then I can write a story about it," the author says.

"It was so fun to see the Queen having fun and photobombing, children love to photobomb as well."

The story is about shy Bobby Brown who wouldn't have his photo taken.

He used his sock puppet friend Woof instead, to photobomb all the photos he could including important occasions like wedding anniversaries.

His family despaired and eventually get him to stop using Woof after his confidence was boosted. Bobby ends up photobombing all by himself.

The cute book is published by Austin Macauley Publishers who arranged for its illustrations.

This is Sharyn's first children's book for wide publication.

The Greerton Village School teacher has had two educational school journals published before — one about the Port of Tauranga and a fun one with a lost and found theme.

Sharyn says the children love Woof the sock puppet which she uses when reading the story. The children love his funny expressions, she says.

Sharyn lives in Welcome Bay.

Woof, The Photobombing Sock Puppet is available on Austinmacauley.com and Amazon.