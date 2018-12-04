Tauranga may be missing out on its usual Santa parade this year but the city will still get its share of Christmas festivities.

A free Christmas party is planned to be held on the Tauranga waterfront this Sunday from 11am after the traditional parade was cancelled due to bad weather last week.

With the celebrations falling on the International Day of People with Disabilities, the event will take place in conjunction with the CCS Disability Action Bay of Plenty Celebrate Us concert.

A range of parade participants will take to the stage, with musicians, dancers and a kapa haka group all set to perform for the crowd. Parade floats will also be on display.

Advertisement

Downtown Tauranga spokesperson Millie Newitt said the floats destined for the cancelled parade, plus Santa and some "amazing characters", would add to the entertainment on the waterfront.

There will be a sausage sizzle and other food vendors, and children can have photos taken with Santa and Disney princesses Anna and Elsa.

The event will be followed by Christmas carols at 5.30pm.

Newitt said sadly it was not possible to organise another parade due to scheduling issues and the times that participants are available to take part.

"Unfortunately there are very few alternative days we can do due to events happening in the city centre over the next few weeks," she said.

"Many of the participants aren't able to reschedule for an alternative day."

Tauranga was not the only parade to be rained off this year - the Seeka Te Puke Christmas parade planned for December 1 was also canned.

There were hopes of the Te Puke parade being rescheduled. The Western Bay of Plenty District Council was looking at holding a parade on December 15, but had yet to confirm the date.



Trustpower Christmas Party on the Waterfront and CCS Disability Action Celebrate Us concert

Sunday from 11am - 3pm

Tauranga Waterfront

Free

Christmas Carols on the Waterfront

Sunday from 5.30pm

Edgewater Fan, Tauranga Waterfront