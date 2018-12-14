NZME

When it came to finding a worthy way to finish off the 50th year of running Mount Maunganui's Cosy Corner Holiday Park, manager Vicki Woodcraft chose an ingenious way to share their celebrations.

Woodcraft runs the iconic campground with Greg Davidson, whose parents bought the property in 1967.

This week, Woodcraft and Davidson are donating three different food parcels, each with 50 individual food items, to the Tauranga Community Foodbank as part of the Bay of Plenty Times Christmas Appeal.

To mark the milestone, Woodcraft said the team had spent much of the year undertaking different altruistic activities such as raising money for Waipuna Hospice by climbing Mauao over 50 days, making 50 Boomerang Bags and collecting 50 backpacks for All Children Matter, an organisation that makes up emergency clothing packs for kids in need.

"Then we were thinking 'what can we do to finish the end of the 50th year off with?' Then I saw the foodbank story and thought 'I know what we can do'," Woodcraft said.

One of the donation parcels consists of 50 tins of fruit, another 50 packets of jelly and the other has 50 Christmas treats.

"If we all do a little bit, it all helps," Woodcraft said.

How you can help.

"It's always neat to be doing things for others around here. Not just ourselves. We like to be involved."

Woodcraft said they wanted to offer food items "that weren't the traditional cans of baked beans or spaghetti".

"We got the Christmas treats too because it's nice to give people something a little bit extra that they normally wouldn't get."

Woodcraft said they would drop the goods off to one of the Christmas Appeal drop off points - the Bay of Plenty Times' Cameron Rd office or any of the Tauranga city libraries.

"I just think it's important for any business to really be involved in their local community."