Tauranga residents are in for another wet evening.

MetService recorded 42.8mm of rainfall in Tauranga from midnight on Friday to midday today and there is more rain to come.

Meteorologist Tui McInnes said Tauranga is set for another bout of rain overnight and into tomorrow morning.

However, he expected there would be some fine breaks in the afternoon with the Kaimai Range holding off most of the rain.

On and off rainfall was expected to continue throughout the week but could clear by the weekend.

"The week starts wet but starts to improve to end the week on a high," McInnes said.

Showers turning to rain were forecast for Monday, with possible heavy and thundery falls with hail. However, the weather was predicted to ease overnight.

Meanwhile, the Bay of Plenty east of Whakatane was under a severe weather watch.

The watch for the Western Bay of Plenty had now been lifted.

A low over the Tasman Sea was moving a series of troughs southeast over the North Island and South Island today, bringing outbreaks of rain or showers with heavy falls and isolated thunderstorms.

Localised heavy falls were expected this afternoon and evening, mainly about inland areas.

Due to the risk of localised heavy falls - a watch will be maintained about the eastern Bay of Plenty and northern Gisborne until this evening.

On Monday, this low was forecast to move southeast over the North Island, with further heavy showers and possible thunderstorms.

These heavy showers may be more widespread about south Auckland and Waikato and a watch was now in force.

People have been advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts, especially the latest Thunderstorm Outlook and any subsequent Thunderstorm Watches or Warnings, which are likely to cover many other parts of the country.



Heavy Rain Watch

Area: South Auckland and Waikato

Valid: 9 hours from 9am to 6pm Monday

Forecast: Periods of rain with isolated heavy falls. This Watch is for the possibility that localised heavy falls could be more widespread and approach warning criteria.

Area: Bay of Plenty east of Whakatane, and Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay

Valid: 6 hours from 12pm to 6pm Sunday

Forecast: Showers continue today, with heavy falls about inland areas and isolated thunderstorms. Heavy falls are expected to be localised, especially about inland areas, however, a Watch will be maintained until this evening.

Watches no longer in force

Heavy rain watch lifted for: Bay of Plenty west of Whakatane, including Rotorua: Isolated showers this afternoon and evening, with thunderstorms possible inland. Rainfall accumulations are no longer expected to reach warning amounts and the Watch has been lifted.