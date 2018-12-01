The Bay of Plenty development team will surely remember what might have been in their first Basil McBurney Trophy match of the season when they square off against long-time rivals Hamilton tomorrow.

Two weeks ago the Bay development boys opened their Northern Districts campaign in Gisborne in a game that was on a knife-edge until the final ball.

Poverty Bay batted first and posted the visitors a near five runs an over target when they reached 239/9 in their allotted overs.

Nick Hendrie, who travels each week to play premier club cricket for Greerton, top scored with a well worked 72 runs.

The pick of the Bay bowlers was Craig Baldry who took three wickets for 28 runs, with Iman Singh and James Boys picking up two wickets apiece.

Young Cadets bowler Jacob Logan made a spectacular Bay development debut, anchoring his side's reply down the order with 72 runs.

Marcel Collett also impressed with a half century. With the visitors needing four runs for victory, they were dismissed with the last ball of the game to hand Poverty Bay a three run win.

The Bay development side will only have to look back to last year's Basil McBurney competition game against Hamilton for inspiration.

The game went down to the wire with Hamilton needing six for victory off the last over.

A four from the last ball off the contest wasn't enough, with the Bay side elated to defeat Hamilton for the first time since 2010.

There is just one change in the Bay of Plenty second XI from the team that travelled to Poverty Bay, with Ben Pomare replacing Josh Earle.

Bay of Plenty development team to play Hamilton

Dominic Crombie (captain), Fergus Lellman, Taylor Bettelheim, Blair McKenzie, Marcel Collett, Gurwinder Singh, Ben Pomare, Jacob Logan, Iman Singh, Cameron Riley, Craig Boyd, Craig Baldry.

Coach: Russell Williams. Manager: Shaun Riley.

Bay of Plenty development team - 2018/19 Results

Poverty Bay 239/9 (N Hendrie 72, R Tallot 42, Craig Baldry 3/28, Iman Singh 2/35, James Boyd 2/36) beat Bay of Plenty Development 236 (Jacob Logan 72, Marcel Collett 59, D Thompson 4/45, I Singh 3/15)

- Supplied content