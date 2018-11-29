I started taking the bus from Pyes Pa to Mount Maunganui this week to see if this mode of transport is a better option for me. Alas, I can see why the bus system is losing money. Here are my observations.

There is no dedicated bus lane from my house to Mount Maunganui so I found I was sitting in a bus clogged up in the same traffic I do when I drive myself. $6.80 per day round trip or $34 per week is about what it costs for me to run my car to and from work. On the bus itself the atmosphere is stale to say the least.

I am therefore left with two options: drive myself, listen to whatever I want and sit in traffic for $34 per week or take the bus and sit in traffic for $34 per week. There lies the dilemma facing our bus system.

The solution is to have bus lanes everywhere. Sooner or later people sitting in cars will notice the buses zooming past and realise there is in fact a viable alternative to travel throughout our expanding city.

Advertisement

Ahwen Flopp

Mount Maunganui



Cheque mate

I took my annual TECT cheque to the bank recently and noticed that they had set up a dedicated teller to receive the expected influx of happy depositors.

The payout at this time of the year must be a very welcome injection of cash for most households, and subsequently businesses and the whole local community.

The foresight of those people who set up the Consumer Trust must be applauded.

I seem to recall from the TECT Committee, at the time they were proposing to cancel future payments to Trust Members, that the total payout was about $27 million.

The committee however, unanimously felt that the money, which was the dividend generated by the shareholding in Trustpower, could be better spent by themselves.

I am wondering whether the committee and the altruistic minority that apparently supported their view, have "put their money where their mouth is" and donated their cheques to charitable causes.

The outrageous proposal should never have left the committee room, as every single member, during their election campaigns had pledged to support the continuation of the payments to members.

Merry Christmas to all fellow trust members. (Abridged)

RV Anderson

Papamoa Beach



The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz or write to the Editor, Bay of Plenty Times, Private Bag, Tauranga