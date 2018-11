The man hit by a truck on one of Tauranga's busiest roads is still recovering in hospital today.

The 28-year-old man is in a stable condition in Tauranga Hospital.

He was taken to hospital on Thursday last week in a serious condition after being hit by a truck on State Highway 2, Takitimu Drive.

The incident resulted in the section of highway being closed to traffic for a short time, as emergency services worked to treat the man and clear the scene.