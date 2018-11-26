The actions of bystanders who helped a man in crisis off a Tauranga overpass have been commended by police.

Tauranga police took to Facebook last night to publicly applaud the people involved.

A man "in crisis" had climbed over the railing of the Cambridge Rd overpass, which runs over State Highway 2 between the city and Bethlehem.

Police said in their post that traffic came to a standstill on the expressway underneath.

"Some local people pulled this man back over the railings to safety and held him until police could arrive," police said.

"A huge shout out and 'thank you' to these unnamed local heroes from the Tauranga police. You can be rightly proud of your actions! Thank you again!"