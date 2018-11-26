The actions of bystanders who helped a man in crisis off a Tauranga overpass have been commended by police.
Tauranga police took to Facebook last night to publicly applaud the people involved.
A man "in crisis" had climbed over the railing of the Cambridge Rd overpass, which runs over State Highway 2 between the city and Bethlehem.
Police said in their post that traffic came to a standstill on the expressway underneath.
"Some local people pulled this man back over the railings to safety and held him until police could arrive," police said.
"A huge shout out and 'thank you' to these unnamed local heroes from the Tauranga police. You can be rightly proud of your actions! Thank you again!"
IF YOU NEED HELP:
If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.
Or if you need to talk to someone else:
• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)
• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)
• Youthline: 0800 376 633
• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)
• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (Mon-Fri 1pm to 10pm. Sat-Sun 3pm-10pm)
• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)
• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155
• Samaritans 0800 726 666