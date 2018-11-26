Heavy rain failed to dampen the efforts of a 10-year-old girl to gather funds and food for the Tauranga Community Foodbank over the weekend.

The Friendship Festival, created by Noelle Tito, 10, was held on Saturday as a fundraiser for the foodbank and also an event where people could make new friends.

Noelle's mother Jen Tito said that despite the weather they managed to arrange a last-minute indoor venue and the festival still went ahead.

MetService figures state 79.6mm of rain fell in Tauranga over the weekend but people still came.

Noelle collected "a huge amount of food" and raised more than $150 for the foodbank, Jen Tito said.

"We will be taking the food to foodbank on Wednesday as there are some last minute donations still to be collected."

It was the second Friendship Festival created by Noelle, who introduced the event to Tauranga last year.

Noelle Tito, 10, has organised a Friendship Festival. Photo / file

Noelle said last week she wanted to bring the festival back to help look after the community's lonely and needy.

Noelle said even though she was young, "I can still do things".

"Even though things might be small, you can change the world," she said.

"Sometimes people are lonely because they move to a new city or their loved one died. At the festival, they can make new friends and not be lonely. And lots of people at this time of year don't have enough money to give their family food."

How you can help.

How to apply for a food parcel?

You will need to visit one of the Tauranga Community Foodbank's approved referral agencies to obtain a "food parcel referral". Just take along some form of ID and they will be able to get things sorted. They will give the foodbank a call so that they know you will be visiting for some help. That way the team at the foodbank can have everything ready when you arrive.