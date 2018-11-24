This year's Sanitarium Weet-Bix Kids Tryathlon in Mount Maunganui has been cancelled.

Organisers have announced via their Facebook page that the annual sporting event for children has been canned, due to poor weather.

The event was due to start at 9am at Arataki Park, Mount Maunganui, today.

However, heavy rain and forecast thunderstorms are expected for most of the day.

The Facebook post states: "We are currently working through options to reschedule the event for a later date."

Organisations ask people to check their emails and Facebook from Monday night to event updates and apologises for any inconvenience.

Dear Mt Maunganui TRYathletes, Todays TRYathlon has been cancelled due to the weather. We are currently working through...

Posted by Sanitarium Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon New Zealand on Saturday, 24 November 2018

