Three Tauranga building companies have won national categories at the Registered Master Builders 2018 House of the Year Awards.

Todd Grey Builders Limited, Calley Homes Limited and Ninety Degrees Limited will all be celebrating after the awards were announced at a gala dinner in Auckland tonight.

Todd Grey Builders won the "Carters New Home $1m-$2m" category for a three-bedroom, two-bathroom, two-living room home in Mount Maunganui.

Todd Grey Builders built this home in Mount Maunganui. Photo / Supplied

The judges said it was a very well designed and functional family home, with a focus on good materials and product selection.

"It has excellent indoor and outdoor living options and utilises the site and views over the adjacent golf course. The builder's attention to detail and high standards has achieved excellent results."

Todd Grey Builders built this home in Mount Maunganui. Photo / Supplied

Calley Homes won the "Master Build 10-Year Guarantee Renovation up to $500,000" category.

It was for a three-bedroom, two-bathroom, one-living room home in Tauranga South.

Calley Homes renovated this cottage-styled bungalow in Tauranga South. Photo / Supplied

"This was a standard cottage-styled bungalow, which has had a complete and very successful makeover," the judges said.

"With further adjustments to the home's interior, the builder has renovated this home to a very high standard. This has produced a top result for the home owner."

Calley Homes renovated a cottage-styled bungalow in Tauranga South. Photo / Supplied

Ninety Degrees won the "New Home $550,000-$700,000" category for a house in Pauanui, which has five plus bedrooms, one bathroom and one living room.

"The Kiwi bach has been a New Zealand icon for many years, but this holiday home takes it to another level," the judges said.

They said it was an "extremely well thought through" and clever design that provided the ultimate Kiwi holiday experience for its owners.

"There is a clever use of space and the builder has embraced the beauty of natural materials and raw building techniques. There is a high level of finish, which has provided a stunning result."

Ninety Degrees Limited built this holiday home in Pauanui. Photo / Supplied

More than 550 people from the building and construction industry attended the awards event, which was held at the Cordis Hotel.

Registered Master Builders chief executive David Kelly said the House of the Year Awards epitomised building excellence.

"Residential building continues to fuel the construction boom, and while these homes need to be built quickly and cost effectively, it must not be at the expense of quality. House of the Year sets the standard of what is possible, both in quality and innovation."