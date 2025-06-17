A Matariki Maumaharatanga ceremony will be held at the summit of Mauao on Friday at dawn. Photo / George Novak
Locals and visitors are invited to a Matariki Maumaharatanga ceremony atop Mauao to acknowledge those who have died in the past year as “stars in the sky”.
The dawn ceremony - led by chairman and co-founder of Te Puna I Rangiriri Trust and celestial navigator Jack Thatcher - is oneof several events celebrating Matariki this week.
Matariki is a constellation of stars that appears in the night sky in the middle of winter, bringing the lunar year to a close and heralding the start of the Māori New Year - Te Tau Hou Māori.
This cluster of stars, also known as the Pleiades, is given the Māori name Matariki, which translates to the “eyes of God” (mata ariki) or “little eyes” (mata riki).
Te Puna I Rangiriri Trust general manager and Jack’s daughter Aurere Thatcher told the Bay of Plenty Times the Matariki Maumaharatanga ceremony allowed people to reflect on and remember those who had died in the past year.
For the trust, this was where it wanted Māori development to be within the arts, communications, celebrations, and “getting leverage ... to see ourselves more in the world”.
Mount Mainstreet and local community groups have organised a midwinter solstice celebration from Friday to Sunday, acknowledging Matariki and the shortest day of the year.
On Friday night, a “starlight session” would be held at Te Papa o Ngā Manu Porotakataka - the heart of Mount Mainstreet - where a DJ would perform alongside projections of stars underneath the sky.
Other events included the Little Big Markets and a treasure hunt on Friday morning, and a free family-friendly silent disco at Mount Maunganui Main Beach and sand art workshops on Sunday.
Mount Mainstreet head of strategy and growth Rae Baker said as it honoured Matariki and reflected on the past year, “we also look ahead in celebrating the return of the longer days and new beginnings”.
“Our midwinter solstice embodies these values and the spirit and collaboration of Matariki, bringing the community together to honour traditions and embrace the season.”