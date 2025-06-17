People could put their hands on the pounamu touchstone on top of the Ātea-ā-Rangi star compass and “call out the names of their loved ones” she said.

“We acknowledge them as stars in the sky.”

Thatcher said international visitors had attended in previous years.

“Some of them actually, they don’t even understand what we’re talking about, but they can feel the wairua [spirit] of it.”

Everyone was welcome and was asked to be at the summit by 6am, aiming to keep the ceremony “closer to the rising of the sun”, she said.

“If it’s a really clear night, we’ll definitely start the morning off with korero and showing people where Matariki is.”

Thatcher said the trust had worked with Mount Mainstreet to provide discounted coffee vouchers for attendees.

Te Tuhi Mareikura Trust chairwoman Julie Paama-Pengelly. Photo / Andrew Warner

Te Tuhi Mareikura Trust chairwoman Julie Paama-Pengelly said the trust had organised the MatARiki sculpture trail, which was also free and open to anyone.

People needed to bring a smart device - phone or tablet - to scan a QR code and enjoy the immersive Māori art experience.

Paama-Pengelly said Matariki was “more in tune” with the lunar calendar and guided when to plant, harvest, and gather with family to “enjoy the fruits of your labour”.

She said the Western world typically celebrated the new year by partying with friends.

“Whereas I feel the beautiful thing about Matariki being in winter is it’s much more about spending quality time learning maybe, and enjoying things together as a family and with your friends.”

She said Matariki was also about setting “intelligent intentions”.

For the trust, this was where it wanted Māori development to be within the arts, communications, celebrations, and “getting leverage ... to see ourselves more in the world”.

Mount Mainstreet and local community groups have worked together to bring the midwinter solstice to Mount Maunganui from June 20 to 22, featuring a mix of free events, promotions, and giveaways. Photo / Supplied

Mount Mainstreet and local community groups have organised a midwinter solstice celebration from Friday to Sunday, acknowledging Matariki and the shortest day of the year.

On Friday night, a “starlight session” would be held at Te Papa o Ngā Manu Porotakataka - the heart of Mount Mainstreet - where a DJ would perform alongside projections of stars underneath the sky.

Other events included the Little Big Markets and a treasure hunt on Friday morning, and a free family-friendly silent disco at Mount Maunganui Main Beach and sand art workshops on Sunday.

Mount Mainstreet head of strategy and growth Rae Baker said as it honoured Matariki and reflected on the past year, “we also look ahead in celebrating the return of the longer days and new beginnings”.

“Our midwinter solstice embodies these values and the spirit and collaboration of Matariki, bringing the community together to honour traditions and embrace the season.”

The full programme was available on the Mount Maunganui Mainstreet Facebook page.

What’s happening in the Bay?

Matariki Maumaharatanga dawn ceremony , Mauao summit, 6am.

, Mauao summit, 6am. Mount Mainstreet Midwinter Solstice offers free pop-up events and special deals all long weekend, ranging from a Pilot Bay paddle out to free ice-creams, sand art to a silent disco.

offers free pop-up events and special deals all long weekend, ranging from a Pilot Bay paddle out to free ice-creams, sand art to a silent disco. MatARiki Sculpture Trail on now until Monday at Masonic Park/Wharf St in Tauranga CBD, Te Papa o ngā Manu Porotakataka in Mount Maunganui and the Western Bay Museum in Katikati.

on now until Monday at Masonic Park/Wharf St in Tauranga CBD, Te Papa o ngā Manu Porotakataka in Mount Maunganui and the Western Bay Museum in Katikati. Matariki Family Day on Friday from 11am to 3pm at Tauranga Racecourse. Enjoy local food, crafts, music, and cultural activities that honour the Māori New Year. Admission is free.

on Friday from 11am to 3pm at Tauranga Racecourse. Enjoy local food, crafts, music, and cultural activities that honour the Māori New Year. Admission is free. Te Haka a Toi – Mataatua me Tākitimu ki Tauranga on Thursday at Mercury Baypark. A performance by regional secondary school kapa haka teams from Mataatua and Tākitimu.

on Thursday at Mercury Baypark. A performance by regional secondary school kapa haka teams from Mataatua and Tākitimu. Matariki at The Incubator in the Historic Village on various dates in June. Exhibitions, wānanga, live music, film screenings, clay art, contemporary Māori exhibitions, student showcases, and more.

in the Historic Village on various dates in June. Exhibitions, wānanga, live music, film screenings, clay art, contemporary Māori exhibitions, student showcases, and more. Matariki events at Te Ao Mārama on various dates at Tauranga City libraries with storytelling, workshops, and cultural activities.

on various dates at Tauranga City libraries with storytelling, workshops, and cultural activities. Te Ara a Matariki Light Trail at Welcome Bay’s Ngāpeke Permaculture on Kaiwha Rd. The decorated trail will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 6pm to 9pm, admission is free

at Welcome Bay’s Ngāpeke Permaculture on Kaiwha Rd. The decorated trail will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 6pm to 9pm, admission is free Tatai Aorangi - The Reading of the Stars on Thursday at 5pm at Te Rereatukahia Marae, Katikati.

on Thursday at 5pm at Te Rereatukahia Marae, Katikati. Katikati Matariki dawn viewing on Friday at 5.30am at Park Road Reserve.

on Friday at 5.30am at Park Road Reserve. Te Kete Matariki on Friday from 10am to 4pm at Jubilee Park in Te Puke, on now until August 3.

on Friday from 10am to 4pm at Jubilee Park in Te Puke, on now until August 3. Matariki Ahunga Nui (Matariki, the Great Gatherer) free exhibition of Toi Māori at The Carlton Gallery in Katikati.

free exhibition of Toi Māori at The Carlton Gallery in Katikati. 15th annual Dawn Viewing at Waihī Beach on Sunday at 6am. Gather above the campground at Te Hō Pā, Bowentown Domain, Waipaopao/Anzac Bay. Admission is free

on Sunday at 6am. Gather above the campground at Te Hō Pā, Bowentown Domain, Waipaopao/Anzac Bay. Admission is free Matariki events at all Western Bay library and service centres including storytimes and scavenger hunts

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.