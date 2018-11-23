Omanu's Max Beattie was part of a gold medal winning combination on day two of the Lifesaving World Championships in Adelaide, while there was also major success for Tauranga athletes in the under 19 events.

Beattie teamed with Dunedin's Andrew Trembath to take out the line throw.

Pāpāmoa's Aidan Smith, who won silver in the youth beach sprint and beach flags, then combined with club mate Mitch Cowdrey, Mount Maunganui's Declan Dempster and Piha's Oscar Williams to win the youth beach relay.

Mount Maunganui's Tessa Bradley was part of the Under 19 women's team which won gold in the beach relay.

In all, the New Zealand team boosted their chances of overall success at the championships by winning 10 medals on Thursday, with 20 personal best times for the athletes, mixed in with three New Zealand records.

The medals were split across the two national teams – the Black Fins, and the youth team dubbed the Junior Black Fins whose athletes are aged under 19.

The Black Fins won five of those medals, and competed in the majority of the day's finals, showing the depth of talent that exists in the team, even at this top level of the sport.

Trembath said the team's attitude and commitment to the sport is what produced the results.

"The team really stepped up and went over and above what was expected. It was such an exciting vibe amongst the team, especially when we won medals. Even where we didn't get medals, we were so close to it," he said.

On a personal level, Trembath said he simply took the advice of head coach Jason Pocock's advice and "focused on enjoying myself and the experience", which he credits with helping his results.

Jonelle Quane, assistant coach, agreed with Trembath but said the results were "epic".

"It was more than we could have hoped for."

"There were lots of close races. Everyone dug that little bit deeper, put their heart into it, and they produced amazing results because of it. New Zealand can be really proud of them today," she said.

"The sport has moved forward a lot over the last few years and has become so much more elite and competitive. So it's really positive for us to see that we're moving with it, and even leading some of it," she added.

The same could be said for the Junior Black Fins who were also stars on day two, winning five medals across three events, including three golds and two silvers.

Despite an overnight storm that destroyed the host-venue beach, the Junior Black Fins were able to start later in the day to compete in the Beach Sprints, Beach Relay and Beach Flags.

Briana Irving from Gisborne (Waikanae SLSC) became the youth World Champion in the Beach Sprints event by taking home gold, and then converted that with her three team-mates – Sasha Reid (Fitzroy SLSC), Tessa Bradley (Mount Maunganui LS) and Lucy Makaea (Piha SLSC), into another gold in the Beach Relay event.

Irving said: "it was fantastic being out there racing today, and I'm so thrilled with how it all turned out. I am super proud to wear the black cap and represent New Zealand and be here with the Junior Black Fins."

Three New Zealand records were broken on day 2, with one going to Gisborne athlete, Olivia Corrin, who broke the 200 metre obstacle race record, with a time of 2.12.31 in the Under-19 age bracket.

The most important record to the team was the 4x 50-metre Mixed Pool Lifesaver Relay with a time of 1:50.29. The race was expected to be dominated by the European teams due to their experience, but this third place result, and subsequent New Zealand record, shows how much hard work the Black Fins team have put in.

"That race [mixed pool lifesaver relay] really shows the strength and skills of the teams across various types of races, so to see New Zealand up there on the podium is just awesome. We've worked hard on training over the past year to get that result, so it was a really big result for us and we're rapt," Quane explained.

The championships finish on Sunday.

