Two crashes on the Tauranga Eastern Link have caused delays to traffic this morning.

A police spokeswoman said a car crashed into the side barrier just after 6.30am near the Domain Rd off-ramp.

There were no injuries and no blockages.

At 7am police were called to a car stuck in wire rope in the median barrier.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The airbag was activated in the car and the fast lane is blocked, she said.

No injuries were reported.

Meanwhile a car and a motorbike collided on Hewletts Rd around 8am.

There are no blockages and the motorcyclist is on their feet. An ambulance has been called as a precaution.