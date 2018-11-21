Two crashes on the Tauranga Eastern Link have caused delays to traffic this morning.
A police spokeswoman said a car crashed into the side barrier just after 6.30am near the Domain Rd off-ramp.
There were no injuries and no blockages.
At 7am police were called to a car stuck in wire rope in the median barrier.
Advertisement
The airbag was activated in the car and the fast lane is blocked, she said.
No injuries were reported.
Meanwhile a car and a motorbike collided on Hewletts Rd around 8am.
There are no blockages and the motorcyclist is on their feet. An ambulance has been called as a precaution.