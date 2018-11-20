Helping to fill the pantry shelves at Tauranga Community Foodbank is a cause close to Jess Manwell's heart.

As a child, the Tauranga woman remembers trips to the foodbank with her mum "so I feel a personal side of things there". It was because of this that Manwell, who works at Bureta Physiotherapy, roped in her workmates to create a collection point for foodbank donations.

"I know a few of the physios here have had family members or friends who have had to use it."

Manwell announced the collection on social media on Monday and that afternoon had already received a donation of a few cans.

Advertisement

"It's amazing. You feel the community spirit in Tauranga, it's pretty incredible."

Manwell organised a collection last year as well and managed to fill two and a half supermarket trolleys during last year's Bay of Plenty Times Christmas Appeal. This year, Manwell was keen to get the donations rolling into the trolley again but she has not stopped just there.

"We're doing a gift drive for the Women's Refuge too."

Manwell is collecting presents for children and women in Women's Refuge care this Christmas.

"This is the first time we've done the present drive as well but last year everyone was so happy, people who wouldn't even be patients ... would come in and drop off food. It was awesome."

Tauranga Community Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin said the team was grateful for the efforts of Bureta Physio for supporting their cause again.

"It truly makes a substantial difference and the donations most definitely go to those who need it most."