Tauranga's first women's shelter is set to open in the new year.

The Community Angels from He Kaupapa Kotahitanga Trust Tauranga have announced they have a verbal agreement for a lease on a 13-bedroom building in the Avenues.

Trust chairwoman Angela Wallace said it was to be called Awhina House and would provide "a safe place to sleep and ongoing support for the displaced women of Tauranga Moana".

"We have a building confirmed and we are dedicated to providing a welcoming and safe place to stay for our homeless wahine."

Advertisement

PIZZA PARTY and some exciting BREAKING NEWS to share!! ❤️ Posted by KAI AROHA - Feeding our hungry Community on Thursday, 15 November 2018



She said while the trust had some donations but they would need a lot more, and planned to seek funding from private individuals, philanthropists, businesses, the Government and Tauranga City Council.

Trustee Tracey Carlton said the building was "perfect".

It was fenced off and had a private backyard as well as all the usual amenities: bathrooms, a kitchen, a laundry.

The trust was made up of Tania Lewis-Rickard, Tracey Carlton, Angela Wallace and Colleen Spiro.

They formed five months ago with two goals: establish a day-time drop-in centre for the city's homeless - currently being trialled one day a week at Holy Trinity Church - and to open a women's shelter.

Donate to He Kaupapa Kotahitanga Trust Tauranga

Westpac bank account: 03 1720 0037447 000