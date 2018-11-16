A person has been cut out of a car wreck in Pyes Pa.

Emergency services were called to a serious crash at the intersection of Pyes Pa Rd (State Highway 36) and Keenan Rd, near ACG Tauranga school about 3.05pm.

Fire and Emergency northern communications shift manager Colin Underdown said four people were involved in the two-car crash.

One of the four was trapped and had to be rescued.

Advertisement

Emergency services at the scene of the crash on Pyes Pa Rd/SH36. Photo / Andrew Warner

The extent of any injuries was not known.

A photographer at the scene said firefighters had cut the roof off one of the cars to rescue a person who had been put in a St John Ambulance.

He said the highway was down to one lane, with the crash and emergency vehicles blocking the Tauranga-bound lane.

A police spokesman said it was a serious injury crash.