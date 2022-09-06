Director Hollie Weir (right) instructs the cast on stage. Todd Robertson who plays family Patriarch Chester is on the left. Photo / Supplied

Director Hollie Weir (right) instructs the cast on stage. Todd Robertson who plays family Patriarch Chester is on the left. Photo / Supplied

If you've ever wondered what it would be like to speak at your own funeral, look no further than Waihi Drama's latest production The Viewing Room by Mark Smith.

The black comedy revolves around a father trying to make amends with his family. Unfortunately, he's left it till the day of his wake!

Todd Robertson, who plays the family patriarch Chester, is himself the son of a former funeral director and his dad George will be in the front row as Todd takes to the stage for the first time.

"Chester's a curmudgeonly old bugger. He got so caught up in providing a roof, he forgot to provide love."

Todd says playing the character has helped him realise the depth of his own dad's love and provision.

"Chester's all bluster and gruff - very different to my dad who, in various ways, shows and tells me of his love daily."

Transforming Todd into the (supposedly) dearly departed requires a deft touch. Waihi Drama's president Lucy James was once a mortuary makeup artist so it's a bit of a twist for her.

"I used to make the dead look like they did in life - now I have to do it the other way around," she laughs.

She also has to age Todd by about 30 years. She's practising on husband Paddy to make sure she gets it just right.

The show features a heavy dose of sibling rivalry and director Hollie Weir has drawn on her own experience as one of five kids who delight in giving each other schtick.

"Loser is actually a term of endearment in my family. We love each other to bits but we also love winding each other up."

It's that sense of fun that Hollie injects into the production and she hopes audiences will have as much fun watching it as the cast have had putting it together.

The details

What: The Viewing Room

When: September 9-18, 2022

Where: The Theatre, 21 Boyd Road, Waihi

Tickets: from www.waihidrama.co.nz or via the ticketphone 021 250 7918.