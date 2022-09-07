Waihi golf club champs finalists start to emerge

The winning Waihi Barometer Team, with the retiring BOP Rep Kay Marshall, right. Photo / Supplied

A good week for our Ladies BOP Barometer inter-club team, and finalists are starting to be found for the club champs.

BOP LADIES: A Waihi team representing 18 and 9-hole ladies played in the BOP ladies Barometer inter club day at Te Puke on Monday. Waihi did really well to finish first equal with Omanu for a great result. It was the final day for Waihi's Kay Marshall in her role as the BOP Central Zone Rep, and competitions organiser, a position she has held for seven years. Kay was presented with a gift from all the clubs as an acknowledgement of her efforts on their behalf.

VETS: On Monday the Vets section played the third and final round of their Par Competition. Playing consistent golf the winner was Denise Morgan whose final total was +2, while Willie Lynch was a clear second with -4. In the day's par haggle the winner was Nita Dalley with +3, closely followed by Judy Saunders on +2. Next were Errol Millar, and Keith Sherson, both on +1, then John Saunders, Gary Dunlop, and Earle White, who all finished square with the card.

NINE HOLE SECTION: played the third round of their Stroke Play Championship, which was the best scores of two rounds. The overall winner of division 1, was Lorraine Meyer with 106 gross, ahead of Margaret Meldrum (107). In Division 2, Mary-Kate Paterson was a clear winner with 106 gross, from Jenni Mora (117). The men's division was won by Rex Smith with 89 gross, well clear of Terry Paterson (110). In this week's haggle division 1, Lorraine Meyer was first with 52, followed by Margaret Meldrum on 54. In division 2, Carole Hambleton with 56 gross finished ahead of Jenni Mora (60). Rex Smith won the men's section with 46, ahead of Garth Pritchard 56.

WEDNESDAY LADIES: The competition this week was a nett medal, and three players topped the scoring with 73 nett. They were Anke Hermannsdorfer, Jill Morrison, and Carol Leary, They were followed by Mavis Bruce, Avon Gordon, Kathy Ashton, and Rae Brown, all with 74 nett. The "Dreamers Player of the Week" was Shoneen Dunning with 71 nett.

THURSDAY MEN: Nice spring conditions brought out some good scoring. In the morning division 1 haggle Ted Murray proved the best with 43 stableford points, ahead of Bruce Rutter on 42, and Howard Anderson with 37. Then Daryll Denyer, Earle white, Rob Page, Brian Robinson, and (last but not least) Jim Powell all had 36 points. In Division 2, Raymond Fisher was top with 42 points, followed by Bill Tiffin, and Willie Lynch both with 40. Next were Michael Bonnici (38) and Gary Dunlop (37). In the afternoon haggle the good scoring continued with Murray Fraser having the best score with 42 points. Next were Nigel Sanderson, and Damian Dunlop, both with 40, then Chris Hale, Ken Mustard, and Nic Davies with 38 points.

SATURDAY LADIES: This week's nett medal haggle was won by Phillipa Harvey with a very good 68 nett. Next were Kaylene Croker and Jill Morrison, both with 71, and Sharon Deacon 72. Kathy Ashton, and Martine Milicich both scored nett 73's.

SATURDAY MEN: The morning stableford haggle resulted in Terry Gerbich, and Grant Robson both scoring 39 points, while the venerable Des Johns found himself in third spot with 38. Graham O'Dwyer was fourth with 36 points, followed by Earle White on 35. Tom Rowbotham, John Drent, John Libby and John Giffney, all scored 34.

In the afternoon stableford, Nic Davies, and David Morris both topped the field with 38 points, followed by Ian Diver, and Ron Arthur on 37. Jason Baldwin 35, and Alex Teesdale and Doug Ferguson had 34. Chris Hale didn't want his score recorded!

The finalists for the Men's club championships to be played in two weeks were finalised on Saturday. They are in the seniors: Murray Fraser v Andy Roche, Intermediate: Harison Madsen v Frank Van Hattum, Junior A: Charles Gurr v Alex Standfield, and in Junior B: Jock Stronach v Rodger Bagshaw.