Arrests possible after Tauranga gathering

Hundreds of people gathered in Memorial Park on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

Police have not ruled out prosecutions following an anti-vax protest in Tauranga.

Hundreds of people gathered in Memorial Park and marched down Cameron Rd on Saturday with many yelling "freedom" and shouting.

While largely peaceful, many of those gathered failed to wear a face-covering or maintain social distancing, which is in breach of the Covid-19 alert level 2 restrictions, police said in a statement today.

"At this stage, there have been no arrests or infringements issued. However, police will continue to assess and investigate the information gathered.

"Prosecution action may be taken against individuals in the coming days."

And all the healthcare teams across the Bay scream "Please noooo". My prediction of our outbreak by 30th November probably too optimistic. Why would anyone stand in the path of a hurtling freight train and say 'I dare you'.... #covid19nz #tauranga #sunlive https://t.co/xMcEX88v39 — Pete Chandler (@bopdhb_ceo) October 30, 2021

Bay of Plenty District Health Board chief executive Pete Chandler slammed the protest on social media.

He posted: "And all the healthcare teams across the Bay scream 'Please noooo'. My prediction of our outbreak by 30th November probably too optimistic. Why would anyone stand in the path of a hurtling freight train and say 'I dare you'..."