Awakeri Hot Springs.

One person has been taken into custody after an assault at the Awakeri Hot Springs near Whakatāne.

Police said they were called at 1.25pm Sunday.

“One person was waiting to be checked over by ambulance. However, the ambulance has subsequently been stood down as [it is] not required.”

Asprings staff member told SunLive astaff member at the hot springs had been assaulted.

“It happened up at the shop, not down at the pool. There are a lot of police officers here. But just one staff member was hit.