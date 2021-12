Police have arrested one person following an alleged assault in Gate Pa, Tauranga. Photo / NZME

One person has been arrested following an alleged assault incident in Gate Pa, Tauranga.

A police spokesman said police received a report that someone has been assaulted in 23rd Avenue about 5.15pm.

Police attended and one person had been arrested and no charges had yet been laid, the spokesman said.