The Armistice Day ceremony takes place at Katikati War Memorial Hall square.

Armistice Day will be honoured in Katikati on Saturday.

Katikati RSA will once again host the Katikati Armistice Remembrance Day ceremony on November 11 at 11am.

RSA president Glenn Burt says more than 16,000 Kiwis lost their lives in World War I and 19 of those men were from the local area.

‘’That’s a significant hunk of the population and with our town being so small at the time - 19 men is quite a lot.’’

Fighting in World War I finally ended with the signing of an armistice between Germany and the allies on November 11, 1918. Celebrations are marked across the country.

The local ceremony starts with the invited guests’ fall in at 10.50am at Katikati Memorial Hall square.

Burt will open the event, Mike Cotton will do the dedication and the 30-minute service will include as guest speaker, Katikati Community Board’s chairman John Clements.

The public is welcome to attend.



