Police officers armed with rifles arrested the man. Photo / NZME

An imitation gun was allegedly recovered after armed police arrested a man outside the Tauranga Courthouse today.

A police spokesman said officers were alerted that a man was suspected to be carrying a firearm about midday.

The doors to the court were locked and a suspect was kept under observation while armed police responded, the spokesman said.

A Bay of Plenty Times reporter at the scene said three police officers with rifles arrested a man near the steps of the courthouse on Cameron Rd.

Police said the man never gained entry to the building and alleged an imitation pistol was recovered.