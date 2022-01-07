Arataki beach tragedy 'devastating', eyewitness says

Lifeguards patrolling Arataki Beach today where a man died despite desperate efforts to revive him. Photo / Sandra Conchie

An eyewitness has described the death of a man at Arataki beach in Mount Maunganui as "devastating" for his family and everyone involved in the rescue attempt.

Police said the man, thought to be in his 50s, died after a water-related incident that was reported just after 4.30pm on January 6.

The man was among a group of four swimmers who got into difficulty in the water and were all brought to shore by members of the public and surf lifesavers.

But despite the efforts of St John Ambulance paramedics and surf lifeguards, the unconscious man was unable to be revived, police said.

Police were making inquiries on behalf of the coroner in relation to the man's death.

A 29-year-old Arataki man said he witnessed the same group of people down at the beach the day before tragedy struck.

"It's devastating," he said.



"It looked like a family group of about eight, possibly a mum and dad and their kids with others, and they were all laughing at my dog going nuts on the beach."

The witness, who asked not to be named, said his heart sunk when he heard the same family he saw appeared to be connected to the tragedy.

"Seeing them only the day before having such a fun time together watching my dog running around, makes me feel pretty sad, especially if someone has lost their dad."

The witness said the man's death was a reminder to everyone how important it is to heed all the water safety messages, especially when there is a bit of swell and maybe a rip.

He said the surf often could look quite safe to swim in but it could be quite dangerous especially if people were unfamiliar with the area or got caught in a rip.

Another witness said he was at the beach with his three sons yesterday and witnessed the rescue efforts for a short time.

He said the man was carried from the surf by four members of the public before lifeguards took over and performed CPR on the man for about 10 minutes.

The father, who asked not to be named, said the swell yesterday was about two to three feet high, with a big gut about 100 metres out from the beach.

"It is very sad ... and a learning curve for my boys and for everyone else."

A local surfer said not long after coming out of the surf yesterday he heard the rescue helicopter and immediately knew it was something serious.

"The area is well-known for rips developing and people need to take extra care," he said.

"Hearing about another water death is just sad and tragic for the man's family."

Water Safety NZ reported there had been 14 preventable drowning deaths over the summer holiday period, including four at a beach.

Fatal drownings were up 180 per cent nationwide between Christmas Eve and January 5, prompting a reminder from lifeguards for people to know their limits in the water.

Surf Lifesaving New Zealand was also approached for comment.