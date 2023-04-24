Thousands of people attended the Anzac Day dawn service at Mount Maunganui on Tuesday morning. Photo / Alex Cairns

A cold chill sat heavy in the air on Tuesday morning as thousands gathered to remember them. As dawn prepared to break at Mount Maunganui, the crowd swelled as people shuffled from foot to foot.

An eerie silence fell and gave way to the haunting sound of bagpipes.

Backs straight, eyes shining bright, old and young marched in unison. Every military service was represented and joined by cadets, scouts and mariners.

World War II and Korean veteran Don Wilson, 94, was front and foremost. His youngest granddaughter, Elise Morgan, proudly pushed his wheelchair as he led the parade and wiped tears from her eyes.

Veteran Don Wilson with his grandaughter, Elise Morgan, leads the dawn parade at Mount Maunganui. Photo / Alex Cairns

Mount Maunganui RSA president Arthur King said the spirit of the Anzacs would never be forgotten.

He said they would be remembered for their “tenacity, bravery and suffering”.

This year also marked the 107th forming of the Returned Services Association, which was still going strong today.

Dean Culhane, who attended the dawn service, said Anzac Day was important to him because he was able to wear medals awarded to his father, who fought in Vietnam.

“It’s an honour and I feel very proud as well as sad today.”

Dawn services were also held at Pāpāmoa, Tauranga city and Tauranga Moana Tumatauenga.



























