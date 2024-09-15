“We’re proud to be the world Master title holders in arm-wrestling. We will defend our world titles,” says Anton.

Anton says he and John will compete in four categories across the Masters and Seniors divisions at the September 30 to October 6 event in Loutraki, Greece.

“We want to compete because it’s a rare opportunity to defend a world title,” Anton says.

“Competing at this level not only allows us to test our skills against the best in the world but also gives us a chance to bring honour to New Zealand and our local clubs. The experience and prestige of competing on a global stage is unparalleled, and we are driven by the desire to prove ourselves among the elite in the sport.”

Neighbour Dylan Carter gives Anton van der Westhuizen a fun challenge in his Pāpāmoa garage. Photo / John Borren

To automatically qualify, a wrestler has to be in the top two at nationals. John and Anton qualified in 2022 and 2023 by placing either first or second in their respective weight classes.

“At the world championships, our ideal goal is to defend our world masters’ titles and secure a placing in the senior division,” says Anton.

He has been focusing on specific exercises to strengthen his wrists, forearms, and biceps.

“I also engage in overall body conditioning to ensure I have the strength and endurance needed for the sport. This includes targeted workouts for my upper body as well as comprehensive fitness routines to maintain my overall physical condition.”

Anton says he arm-wrestles because it’s an accessible way to be competitive, stay fit and connect with great people. It’s a chance to challenge himself and push his limits.

“The drive to improve and the desire to avoid losing fuel my motivation…it’s also about personal growth and the rewarding experiences that come from being part of a dedicated community.”

Anton has been arm-wrestling “ever since my school days”.

“In the UK I learned about an event and decided to compete. After that, I was hooked.”

His journey began in 2006, competing in the British National Championship.

“Through my arm-wrestling adventures, I made great friends which led to the creation of the NZ Arm-wrestling Federation in 2013. Now, we have clubs from Whangārei to Southland.”

And while arm-wrestling isn’t a mainstream sport in New Zealand, Anton says Kiwi athletes “are starting to make a mark in the international scene”.

John has been arm-wrestling for 10 years. “Now, I’m eager to learn even more”.

He and Anton can’t wait to “show the world what Kiwis can do”.

- SunLive