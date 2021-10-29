Anti-vax protest at Memorial Park in Tauranga attracts large crowd

A large crowd has gathered at Memorial Park. Photo / Supplied

Anti vax protesters have gathered at Memorial Park in Tauranga.

A police spokeswoman said it was aware of the organised event today.

''While Police recognise individuals have the lawful right to protest, we are reminding people that they should be adhering to the current alert level restrictions in place for Bay of Plenty.''

''Police have the ability to take enforcement action against anyone found to be in breach of those restrictions and those responsible for organising such protests may be prosecuted.''

''No arrests have been made.''

As has been demonstrated in recent weeks, police have prosecuted a number of individuals over earlier events, she said.

The protesters were now marching down the middle of Cameron Rd.

A reporter at the scene said many were yelling ''freedom'' and shouting.

More to come.