Andy Warneford and Adelle Eddy will be performing at Whangamata Arts Collectives' Art After Dark event on Saturday, October 21.

The pair started rocking out together in 2017 after meeting at an open mic in Te Aroha.

Andy's determination at learning certain songs on the guitar is impressive, tending to stick to a song until he has it perfect. Adelle, a free-spirited soul, will sing at the drop of a hat and has been performing with various bands over the years.

The duo work well together because they are not afraid to let each other know when the other is singing a note out of key, or when they choose a song that doesn't suit their voice. Both of them have strong voices and sing from the heart, their harmonies sound amazing. With various influences, it's hard to pinpoint Andy and Adelle's unique sound, but folk-rock with a touch of grunge and pop is a start.

Adelle would like to call their duo The Wild Foxes but she has not yet sold Andy on this.

Aside from music, Andy has a passion for conservation issues and has worked with local hapu Uru Ngawera to eradicate pests from the islands adjacent to Whangamata. He has recently started a new life journey on his sailing catamaran and loves exploring the Coromandel and its surroundings.

Adelle's passion is helping vulnerable people and she has worked as a Kaitautoko (helping at-risk and vulnerable whanau with children under 1) and as a mental health support worker.

"I love helping others remember their strength, it's kind of like helping someone re-ignite their flame that may have temporarily gone out," she said.

Adelle is going to be setting up a singing group in Whangamata called Singing for life where all are welcome and the choice of music will be empowering and uplifting. Singing has a way of bringing the body into balance and can kick-start the letting go of old pain and fears.

Both consider it an honour to be performing at an event that Whangamata's Art collective has created.