America's Cup finals racing draws crowds in Tauranga in support of Peter Burling

Luke Bollen, 11 (from left), Liam McDowell, 2, Ellie McDowell, 5, Max McDowell, 9, Isaac Bollen, 6, Micah Bollen, 9, were keen as beans to watch the race. Photo / George Novak

Excitement exploded out of the Tauranga Yacht and Power Boat Club as Team New Zealand smashed Luna Rossa by 31 seconds in race one today.

The Tauranga sailing community showed up in full force to watch Olympian and helmsman Peter Burling and the rest of the Emirates Team NZ squad take on the Italian team.

Luna Rossa bounced back to win race two by seven seconds to end the first day of racing tied 1-1 with Team New Zealand.

Isaac Bollen, 6, was all dressed and ready for the occasion but was already looking forward to the weekend when he would be watching the race on the water.

The crowd became quiet at the club, as day one of the 36th America's Cup first to 7-race final series on Auckland's Waitemata Harbour started at 4.15pm.

Only mutters of oohs or the odd universal cheer escaped the viewers' lips as the half-hour race went by.

All eyes were transfixed on the projector screen at the Tauranga Yacht and Power Boat Club. Photo / George Novak

All eyes were on the large projector set up to watch their mate Burling and Team New Zealand.

Racing will continue after an off-day today — March 12 to 15 — and continue each day afterwards until one team has won seven races.

Team NZ went into the clash as cup favourites, being the defenders and host. But it was said that Luna Rossa would be no pushovers having dominated the Prada Cup final 7-1 against Ineos Team UK.

Tauranga Yacht and Power Club commodore Delwyn Keyworth said she and other club members couldn't wait to see Burling in action.

"It's very exciting for us that Peter is one of our own, and we are all so proud of his awesome achievements not only in this country but around the world.

Watching Burling, and the rest of the Emirates Team NZ squad battling it out with Luna Rossa to win the America's Cup trophy for a second time was a "massive" achievement.

Emirates Team NZ AC75 Te Rehutai and Luna Rossa practising prior to the Prada Cup final race 4. Photo / File

Keyworth said the effort it took to make the final should not be underestimated.

"Peter continues to be a huge inspiration to the whole yachting and boating fraternity, especially to our younger members who really admire and look up to him."

Burling had made an outstanding contribution to our club over the years and the whole sailing community, she said.

An America's Cup fan zone has also been set up at Bayfair Shopping Centre.

Tauranga Boys' College principal Robert Mangan with Peter Burling. Photo / File

Burling was a former old boy of Tauranga Boys College, and he was sports captain at the college when Robert Mangan took over as principal in 2008.

Mangan said he was "very proud" of Burling's achievements to date.

"I'm really confident that Peter will represent himself and his family with distinction and we look forward to celebrating his future successes as Emirates Team NZ helmsman.

"It's very exciting for the whole of Tauranga to know that one of our own is competing on the world stage in what is considered to be the pinnacle in his chosen sport."

Mangan said Burling was "highly regarded and respected" not only for being the type of sports leader many people aspired to be but also for his character as well.

"Always humble, Peter is a true leader and hardworking, determined, very calm, takes everything in his stride, and someone who responds well under enormous pressure."