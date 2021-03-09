America's Cup fan zone set up at Bayfair Shopping Centre in Tauranga

Emirates Team New Zealand AC 75 Te Rehutai and Luna Rossa out practising in the Haruaki Gulf. Photo / File

America's Cup fans in Tauranga can get behind their team at the Bayfair Shopping Centre.

The shopping centre is hosting viewings of all the races on a big screen at the centre's Emirates Team New Zealand Fan Zone escape.

Racing starts with the first two matches today as Emirates Team New Zealand takes on the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team.

Matches three and four are scheduled for Friday. The action starts from 4.15pm both days and following the racing there will be live music for fans to enjoy with a drink and bite to eat.

The Bayfair website said during the weekend children can show their support with face painting from 3pm and free ice cream treats.

"On Saturday we will be joining the celebratory global singalong of 'We Are Sailing' led by Sir Rod Stewart and a mass choir from Auckland's America's Cup Village after 3pm," the website said.

"Racing starts at 4.15pm on both days so grab yourself a cold one and get ready to cheer the team on. Live music will run on into the evenings, so book yourself a table at one of our eight restaurants and make the most of their racing specials on offer."

If there is still no winner by then, racing will continue with two races each afternoon from Monday from 4.15pm, and every day after until either the Defender Emirates Team New Zealand or the Challenger Luna Rossa reaches seven wins.

The cup match was due to begin on Saturday but was pushed back to Wednesday when Auckland moved to alert level 3 after a small community outbreak.

Team NZ will go into the clash as favourites, being the defenders and host, but Luna Rossa will be no pushovers having dominated the Prada Cup final 7-1 against Ineos Team UK.

Emirates Team New Zealand Fan Zone at Bayfair Shopping Centre

Wednesday, March 10

4.15pm: Race one starts

Emirates Team New Zealand v Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli.

Exact time will depend on weather conditions.

5.15pm: Race two starts

Emirates Team New Zealand v Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli.

Exact time will depend on weather conditions.

Friday, March 12

4.15pm: Race three starts

Emirates Team New Zealand v Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli.

Exact time will depend on weather conditions.

5.15pm: Race four starts

Emirates Team New Zealand v Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli.

Exact time will depend on weather conditions.

6pm to 9pm: Live music in Dine

Kick back with a drink and bite to eat, while enjoying live music in Dine.

Saturday, March 13:

3pm: Global sing along led by Sir Rod Stewart 'We Are Sailing'

As part of Rock the Dock, join Rod Stewart and a mass choir from Auckland's America's Cup Village virtually in a global sing-along.



3pm to 6pm: Free ice cream treats

Enjoy a refreshing sweet treat from our ETNZ Fan Zone ambassadors. While stocks last.

3pm to 6pm: Free face painting

Show your support and cheer on Emirates Team New Zealand with free face painting for the kids.



4.15pm: Race five starts

Emirates Team New Zealand vs Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli.

Exact time will depend on weather conditions.



5.15pm: Race six starts

Emirates Team New Zealand vs Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli.

Exact time will depend on weather conditions.



6pm to 8.30pm Live music in dine

Kick back with a drink and bite to eat, while enjoying live music in Dine.

Sunday, March 14

3pm to 6pm: Free ice cream treats

Enjoy a refreshing sweet treat from our ETNZ Fan Zone ambassadors.

While stocks last.



3pm to 6pm: Free face painting

Show your support and cheer on Emirates Team New Zealand with free face painting for the kids.



4.12pm: Race seven starts

Emirates Team New Zealand vs Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli.

Exact time will depend on weather conditions.



5.15pm: Race eight starts

Emirates Team New Zealand vs Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli.

Exact time will depend on weather conditions.



6pm to 9pm: Live music in Dine

Kick back with a drink and bite to eat, while enjoying live music in Dine.

Monday, March 15

4.15pm: Race nine starts

Emirates Team New Zealand vs Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli.

Exact time will depend on weather conditions.



5.15pm: Race 10 starts

Emirates Team New Zealand vs Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli.

Exact time will depend on weather conditions.

Tuesday, March 16

4.15pm: Race 11 starts

Emirates Team New Zealand vs Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli.

Exact time will depend on weather conditions.



5.15pm: Race 12 starts

Emirates Team New Zealand vs Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli.

Exact time will depend on weather conditions.

Wednesday, March 17

4.15pm: Race 13 starts

Emirates Team New Zealand vs Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli.

Exact time will depend on weather conditions.