A 1970 Mustang Boss at the All USA Day on Sunday. Photo / Supplied

Bay of Plenty Mustang Owners Club hosted its annual All USA Day at the weekend, and thousands of people headed to Classic Flyers to view cars both new and old.

President Bruce Lewis said there was a big range of cars inlcuding brand new two-door Mustangs, even one "of the electric variety".

"That was of interest. And then a whole lot of other Fords and the Corvette Club ... arrived with a whole lot of cars."

There were also utes and trucks, he said.

"You name it. It's got four wheels, it's here."

About 230 vehicles parked up at the event for people to wander around and view. This included 35 cars brought over by the Waikato Mustang Owners Club.

Lewis said the event was "a very popular one" and it was raising money for a local charity.

This 1965 Mustang Convertible was one of more than 200 cars at the All USA Day on Sunday. Photo / Supplied

Lewis said there were about 130 family memberships with the Bay of Plenty club, which was about 270 people.

Some people had one car, others had three. Among the memberships, there were about 220 cars.

Classic car owners came from near and far, with some from Taupō, Ōpōtiki, Waikato and Auckland.

Plus: "From all over the Bay of Plenty of course."

Lewis figured people enjoyed a day out in the sun, and the venue was a destination in itself, he said.

"New Zealand has got this fascination with American cars, and has had for a long time."

He said most cars, in the early days, came from the USA and the UK.

"People love old Mustangs."

As he was speaking, Lewis looked at a 1965 model with three groups of people around it, instead of the new model.

"I rest my case."

Lewis himself loved old Mustangs. He also had a 2008 Shelby GT500 convertible. It went quickly, and it looked good, he said.

"It makes lots of noise."

The event usually attracted between 3500 and 5000 people. About 2500 attended on Sunday, which Lewis was happy about.

This year's charity of choice was Good Neighbour, and has been now for three years.

Good Neighbour does neighbourhood projects, food rescue and more.

It was still being determined how much will be donated but Lewis said it would be a "substantial" amount.

"Good Neighbour do a great job in Tauranga ... providing meals and other bits to people who are struggling."