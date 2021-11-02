All-mountain closure of Mauao next week

Mauao. Photo / NZME

Parts of Mauao will be closed for periods next week including a full closure for two days.

The closures are to upgrade the Oruahine track in time for the busy summer period, Tauranga City Council said.

Oruahine track will be closed from 7.30am on November 8 to 5.30pm on November 12.

An all-mountain closure of Mauao will take place from 7.30am November 11 to 5.30pm November 12.

This means there will be no public access to any tracks during this time.

As helicopters will be used during these works, the closures are to ensure public safety. Signage and barriers will be in place at all closure points. Closures will be weather dependent.

Access to the summit from Monday to Wednesday will be via the 4x4 track and the Waikorire track.