Matthew Strange, Mount Hot Pools manager and head of aquatics at Baywave, said both venues had 100% been busier during the games week.

Last year, 7,000 additional people visited Baywave, and an extra 2,700 for Mount Hot Pools, which made for a “pretty frantic week”.

“We are on par to replicate those numbers this year.”

He said athletes “come flocking in” after events to warm up, then end up socialising with children from other schools.

“There have even been times when they break out into the haka. There’ll be kids in one pool from a school, and they’ll start doing the haka, and then there’ll be a counter haka from a different pool.”

Strange told the Bay of Plenty Times the hot pools supported athletes’ overall experience for the week.

From this year's Aims Games 7,000 additional people came through Baywave, and an extra 2,700 through Mount Hot Pools.

“We want them to leave having the best memories of Tauranga City as possible.”

He said it was a magical period where children were making connections with others from all around New Zealand.

“It’s a special vibe.”

Brian Walker has had his Snowie food truck at Aims Games for “about 12 years”, selling snow cones and ice creams during the games.

He sets up at Blake Park at 6.45am and most days wouldn’t leave the netball courts until 7.30pm. He has a second food truck at Gordon Spratt Reserve in Pāpāmoa.

“Aims Games are massive. One day this week, I did 600 servings of ice cream and snow cones.

“It’s pretty buzzy, the kids are vibey, they were just dancing here before, and it’s such a good vibe.”

Walker loved chatting with athletes about how games were going and who the hardest opponents were, before they disappeared with a brightly coloured snow cone.

Brian Walker has run his Snowie food truck during Aims Games at Mount Maunganui's Blake Park for 12 years. Photo / Alan Gibson

“I’ve done it for quite a while, and there’s a lot of behind-the-scenes, people think you just come down cruising, but I’ve got to order stock, get suppliers and make sure everything’s operational.”

Walker said the tournament seemed to grow every year, and other businesses nearby had also been flat-tack.

Bayfair manager Steve Ellingford said the shopping centre had been “bustling” with athletes and supporters all week.

“The event brings a valuable boost in energy to the centre, making it one of the most exciting weeks of the year.”

On the final day of the event, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon dropped into Blake Park, where teams were playing rugby, netball, and hockey.

He was accompanied by Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell and Bay of Plenty MP Tom Rutherford.

The National Party trio met competitors and had a go on the kiwifruit juicing bikes outside event sponsor Zespri’s tent.

(L-R): Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Tauranga MP Sam Uffindel and Bay of Plenty MP Tom Rutherford at the final day of Aims Games. Photo / Alan Gibson

Rutherford, who competed in Aims as a child, said the tournament was massive and he loved coming down to see what had been going on.

“The energy and vibes here have been amazing, and everybody participating has just done an amazing job. I hope all the kids have had a wonderful week as well.”

He said this year’s tournament would surpass the $8 million generated for Tauranga’s economy last year, with more participants and more visitors to the region.

“I know there are lots of other places across the country who would love to have the Aims Games come to their patch, but this isn’t going anywhere; this is in Tauranga’s blood.”

Mayor Mahé Drysdale joined the MPs, and was quizzed by one young contestant about whether he had competed in any sports, and if so, whether he played at Aims Games.

The former Olympic rowing champion explained he had played a bit of sport, but the event was not around in his youth.

Drysdale told the Bay of Plenty Times the Aims Games were a great event for the economy, but the best thing was watching children get involved and supporting teammates.

“I’m from a sporting background, so it’s hugely beneficial getting them off the couch and out being active, obviously for their health and mental wellbeing.”

He said it was awesome to see such a great event that teaches youth some “great lessons”.

“This is not the Olympics; it’s about getting out there and having fun, and we love being the host.”

Kaitlyn Morrell is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has lived in the region for several years and studied journalism at Massey University.