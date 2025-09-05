Advertisement
Premium

On The Up: Aims Games 2025 wraps after frantic week for Tauranga retailers and venues

Kaitlyn Morrell
By
Multimedia journalist ·Bay of Plenty Times·
5 mins to read

Maddie James, a Year 7 student from Te Puke Intermediate, speaks with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Tauranga Mayor Mahé Drysdale at Aims Games. Photo / Alan Gibson

What has more athletes than the Olympics, pumps millions of dollars into Tauranga’s economy, and features a cameo from the Prime Minister on a kiwifruit-juicing bike?

It’s the Zespri Aims Games, and it has just wrapped its record-breaking 21st year after another “massive” boost for businesses in its long-time host

