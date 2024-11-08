That was a jump from about $3.15m in 2019.

”As a city, we can be immensely proud to have hosted such a successful tournament and the Zespri Aims Games shows what happens when we all work together,” Tauranga Mayor Mahé Drysdale said.

“Tauranga City Council is a strategic partner of the event and the report also shows how much the Tauranga residents surveyed appreciate their role as hosts, with 91% of residents feeling the tournament increased their pride in the city this year, and 80% agreeing it made Tauranga a more enjoyable place to live.”

The economic benefits were not limited to visitor spend.

An aerial view of Mount Maunganui during this year's Zespri AIMS Games. Photo / Jamie Troughton/Dscribe Media

Media exposure from the 2024 tournament may have rewards for Tauranga businesses, with 577 press, online news, radio and television reports referencing the event over four months, with a potential audience of more than 14 million – up from about 10.6 million in 2023.

”This year, we really focused on showcasing the inspiring, energising stories from our athletes and supporters,” tournament director Kelly Schischka said.

The 2024 tournament also produced a social media reach of 1.26 million and 2.25 million impressions, and organisers produced four editions of a new, dedicated newspaper - The AIMS Gamer.

Bay of Plenty MP Tom Rutherford spent time attending the tournament this year and said it was an exemplary event.

“While the sporting achievements were outstanding, what truly stood out was seeing thousands of young athletes coming together, supporting each other, and representing their schools with pride.

“This tournament has become a blueprint for what regional sporting events can achieve, and it showcases the Bay of Plenty’s ability to host world-class youth competitions.

“The economic benefits are clear but the real value lies in the confidence and connections these young athletes take home with them.”

As well as an increase in registrations from athletes with disabilities, up to 31 across the codes, the 2024 event also added two new sports, surfing and orienteering.

Action from this year's Zespri AIMS Games. Photo / Jamie Troughton/Dscribe Media

Orienteering was held at The Historic Village and McLaren Falls Park, while surfing transformed Tay St Beach into a competitive arena for two days.

Other initiatives included the launch of the Positive Vibes Only campaign, in partnership with Sport Bay of Plenty and Sport Waikato, which promoted positive spectator behaviour, and the event’s first boomerang mug library, helping reduce waste at the event.

”Zespri is committed to supporting happy, healthy communities and to helping young people to get active, eat well and focused on their wellbeing,” Zespri head of global public affairs Michael Fox said.

“It was awesome to see so many young people enjoying the event, alongside their families, and having such a great time.

“We’re very proud to support an event like the Zespri Aims Games, which gives back so much not only to the city that hosts it but more importantly the athletes who attend.”

Next year’s tournament will run from August 30 to September 5, with planning already under way.

- SunLive