”As a city, we can be immensely proud to have hosted such a successful tournament and the Zespri Aims Games shows what happens when we all work together,” Tauranga Mayor Mahé Drysdale said.
“Tauranga City Council is a strategic partner of the event and the report also shows how much the Tauranga residents surveyed appreciate their role as hosts, with 91% of residents feeling the tournament increased their pride in the city this year, and 80% agreeing it made Tauranga a more enjoyable place to live.”
The economic benefits were not limited to visitor spend.
Media exposure from the 2024 tournament may have rewards for Tauranga businesses, with 577 press, online news, radio and television reports referencing the event over four months, with a potential audience of more than 14 million – up from about 10.6 million in 2023.
”This year, we really focused on showcasing the inspiring, energising stories from our athletes and supporters,” tournament director Kelly Schischka said.
The 2024 tournament also produced a social media reach of 1.26 million and 2.25 million impressions, and organisers produced four editions of a new, dedicated newspaper - The AIMS Gamer.
Other initiatives included the launch of the Positive Vibes Only campaign, in partnership with Sport Bay of Plenty and Sport Waikato, which promoted positive spectator behaviour, and the event’s first boomerang mug library, helping reduce waste at the event.
”Zespri is committed to supporting happy, healthy communities and to helping young people to get active, eat well and focused on their wellbeing,” Zespri head of global public affairs Michael Fox said.
“It was awesome to see so many young people enjoying the event, alongside their families, and having such a great time.
“We’re very proud to support an event like the Zespri Aims Games, which gives back so much not only to the city that hosts it but more importantly the athletes who attend.”
Next year’s tournament will run from August 30 to September 5, with planning already under way.