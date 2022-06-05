Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

After years of pandemic pain, Bay of Plenty cinemas say things are looking up

4 minutes to read
Bay of Plenty cinema owners expect to see an uptick of customers in coming weeks. Photo / NZME

Bay of Plenty cinema owners expect to see an uptick of customers in coming weeks. Photo / NZME

Laura Smith
By
Laura Smith

Multimedia journalist

Bay of Plenty cinema owners hampered by the pandemic are looking forward to a boost in patronage as new films are released.

Rotorua's Basement Cinema owner Simon Reilly said there was a buzz around the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.