ADHD: Tauranga woman calls for more education on symptoms in females after being diagnosed at age 36

Megan Wilson
By
6 mins to read
Xena Jones was recently diagnosed with ADHD.

Xena Jones first noticed her “almost paralysing” symptoms at work.

The Pāpāmoa mindset coach struggled to focus and would sometimes “freeze” when talking to clients, forgetting what their conversation was about.

“I started to think

