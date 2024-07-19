Just over a quarter of eligible people had cast a vote as of Thursday evening. The turnout at this point in the prior three elections was closer to a third.
“Ultimately, democracy has a value and we should not devalue it purely because of participation,” Seymour said.
“To take away the right of any group of New Zealanders to choose their representatives and to be able to vote out their representatives is a really significant move.
“I’d be very cautious of saying, well here’s one standard which was the 2019 turnout, if you don’t meet that standard, then you could actually lose your wider democratic rights. That’s quite a serious call to make – I don’t agree with that.”
He said more participation was desirable in all elections but it was “not the be-all and end-all of democracy”.
“I think if you were to ask many people around the world who are literally fighting for freedom and democracy, would you like a democracy with a low participation rate or no democracy, they’d go with democracy.”
Seymour’s public meeting disrupted by protesters
Seymour was asked about his public meeting at the Trinity Wharf Hotel in Tauranga yesterday, which was disrupted by pro-Palestine protesters.
“I’m, like anybody, absolutely mortified at what is happening in the Middle East. It’s just all kinds of horrible on every level – there’s no question about that,” Seymour said.
“If I thought that the New Zealand Government could do something effective to resolve what is a 4000-year-old conflict, I’d certainly be doing even more.
“But as it stands, the Government has called for restraint on both sides, it’s called for the release of hostages and it’s called for the cessation of fighting, and yet you’re dealing with some people who have deep grievances that have been carried out over a long period of time.”
Seymour said about 300 people went to the meeting – “that’s democracy in action”.
“I’d just ask people, if you want to promote democracy in the Middle East, how do you achieve that by interrupting the right of people to engage in democracy here?”
Seymour said he always supported people’s right to protest but some protesters risked pushing people away from their cause.