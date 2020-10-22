Accommodation for kiwifruit workers returns to original state - a shed

Sub-standard orchard accommodation that had stained and mouldy mattresses, no insulation and a leaky roof, has reverted to its original state - a shed.
Western Bay of Plenty District Council said the Rangiuru Woolshed Accommodation in Te Puke, which was running for more than a year and slept up to 16 people, was no longer occupied.
The council inspected the property on September 25 after ordering the accommodation to stop operating that month.
This followed from their investigation into the conditions brought to light by a former guest and worker.
Several former guests previously said the site had stained and mouldy mattresses, an uninsulated, leaky building, toilets that sometimes didn't flush and showers that often ran cold.
On September 10, the district council ordered the Woolshed to cease operating.
The council alleged the Rangiuru Woolshed Accommodation failed to comply with six requirements of the building code, and the company had no
building consent under the Building Act 2004, or resource consent under the Resource Management Act 1991.
Council group manager policy planning and regulatory services Rachael Davie said the inspector confirmed the owner, Michael Molan, had done work to meet council requirements.
Davie said the building was now unoccupied and all
showers, toilets, kitchen facilities and waste systems had been disconnected and dismantled.
"No further action is being taken by the council as the use of the building has returned to use only as a shed."
The Bay of Plenty Times Weekend revealed in early September the poor state of the accommodation and spoke to former orchard workers who had stayed there.
The accommodation cost
$130 a week per person.
People could also sleep in one of the vans provided by the operator for the same price or
pay $110 a week if they slept in their own vans.
Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment tenancy compliance investigations team national
but a spokeswoman said
the accommodation was outside of the jurisdiction of the Residential Tenancies Act as it was
holiday accommodation for backpackers..
Molan has been approached for comment.
Katikati accommodation
The district council also investigated a caravan facility that was brought to its attention after the woolshed accommodation was uncovered.
Davie said the property owners had applied
for the appropriate consents and no further action was needed.
No other accommodation facilities have been brought to the council's attention.