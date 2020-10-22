Accommodation for kiwifruit workers returns to original state - a shed

One of the former chill-out areas in the uninsulated areas of the shed. Photo / File

Sub-standard orchard accommodation that had stained and mouldy mattresses, no insulation and a leaky roof, has reverted to its original state - a shed.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council said the Rangiuru Woolshed Accommodation in Te Puke, which was running for more than a year and slept up to 16 people, was no longer occupied.

The council inspected the property on September 25 after ordering the accommodation to stop operating that month.

This followed from their investigation into the conditions brought to light by a former guest and worker.

Several former guests previously said the site had stained and mouldy mattresses, an uninsulated, leaky building, toilets that sometimes didn't flush and showers that often ran cold.

On September 10, the district council ordered the Woolshed to cease operating.

One of the former two bunkrooms in the shed, with no insulation and walls which don't reach the ceiling. Photo / File

The council alleged the Rangiuru Woolshed Accommodation failed to comply with six requirements of the building code, and the company had no

building consent under the Building Act 2004, or resource consent under the Resource Management Act 1991.

Council group manager policy planning and regulatory services Rachael Davie said the inspector confirmed the owner, Michael Molan, had done work to meet council requirements.

Davie said the building was now unoccupied and all

showers, toilets, kitchen facilities and waste systems had been disconnected and dismantled.

"No further action is being taken by the council as the use of the building has returned to use only as a shed."

The Bay of Plenty Times Weekend revealed in early September the poor state of the accommodation and spoke to former orchard workers who had stayed there.

Rangiuru Woolshed directior Michael Molan. Photo / File

The accommodation cost

$130 a week per person.

People could also sleep in one of the vans provided by the operator for the same price or

pay $110 a week if they slept in their own vans.

Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment tenancy compliance investigations team national

but a spokeswoman said

the accommodation was outside of the jurisdiction of the Residential Tenancies Act as it was

holiday accommodation for backpackers..

The main kitchen in the former Rangiuru Woolshed. Photo / File

Molan has been approached for comment.

Katikati accommodation

The district council also investigated a caravan facility that was brought to its attention after the woolshed accommodation was uncovered.

Davie said the property owners had applied

for the appropriate consents and no further action was needed.

No other accommodation facilities have been brought to the council's attention.