54-year-old man dies after crash at Lake Okareka

Police have confirmed a man died following a single-vehicle crash at Lake Ōkareka.

The crash happened on Millar Rd about 2.45pm on Wednesday.

In a statement, police said the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was taken to Rotorua Hospital with serious injuries, where he died on Friday.

He was 54-year-old Paul Bevan Beazley of the Bay of Plenty.

Last week, the road was closed and diversions were in place while the Serious Crash Unit investigated.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances and one helicopter were sent to the scene.