Mount Maunganui's Josiah Natzke on the way to defending his national SX2 title in Tokoroa on Saturday. Photo / Andy McGechan, BikesportNZ.com

Mount Maunganui's Josiah Natzke was always going to be a hard man to beat for the national SX2 (250cc) supercross crown.

The Bay of Plenty rider won the title last year and back in New Zealand after a stint of international racing, successfully defended the national title on Saturday night.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a healthy 14-point advantage over his nearest title threat, Balclutha's Madison Latta, in the final round in Tokoroa.

With an astounding five wins from six starts over the series, Natzke eventually finished a massive 23 points ahead of runner-up rider Latta, with Ohaupo's Carlin Hedley finishing a further 22 points behind in third place overall.

Natzke again made things look easy as he score a hat-trick of wins, saying he was using this series as training for what's still to come.

"It was too easy actually," he said.

"I think the sport of supercross is going to grow again and get back to where it used to be."

Natzke secured the national SX2 supercross title for the first time last year and, after a season spent racing motocross in the United Kingdom, he returned home last month to sign on for the Kawasaki team.

He celebrated his debut ride for the team by winning the MX2 class at the annual MX Fest extravaganza in Taupō in October and he'll now be looking forward to racing at the big annual Whakatāne Summercross in December, before tackling the New Zealand Motocross Grand Prix at Woodville at the end of January, followed by the four-round nationals, starting in Balclutha on February 1.

"My aim this year is to win the New Zealand motocross nationals."

In other class results from the supercross nationals, Oropi's Ben Townley won the SX1 class title; Christchurch's Marshall Phillips won the Senior Lites title; Rangiora's Korban Paget topped the Junior 250cc class for a second consecutive season; Darfield's Tyler Wiremu won the Junior 125cc class and Invercargill's Jack Symon won the Junior Lites (85cc) class.