Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

$200m budget for Bay school building projects under construction

4 minutes to read
Taumata School principal Gen Fuller sitting amongst students in the new teaching block. Photo / Mead Norton

Taumata School principal Gen Fuller sitting amongst students in the new teaching block. Photo / Mead Norton

Emma Houpt
By
Emma Houpt

Multimedia journalist

"A genuine sense of relief".

That's how Taumata School principal Gen Fuller felt when more than 200 students started learning in a newly built teaching block at the start of this term.

The school is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.