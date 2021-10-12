$1,744,066 in NZCT community grants awarded in September in Bay of Plenty

The latest round of New Zealand Community Trust grants have been revealed.
Grants awarded in Bay of Plenty in September totalled $1,744,066.
The recipients are:
• Apanui School: $17,000 - Voice Reinforcement System
• Arataki Sports Club Inc: $19,304 - Uniforms (excludes equipment)
• Aratika Cancer Trust: $7391.30 - Accommodation and venue hire (excludes catering)
• Aronui Arts Festival Charitable Trust: $20,190 - Security
• Bay of Plenty Dragon Boat Club Inc: $5844 - Dollies
• Bay of Plenty Kart Club Inc: $6840 - Race radios
• Bay of Plenty Rugby Union Inc: $52,000 - Administration Services; Salary - Head of Physical Performance (excludes benefits); Salary - Coach and Player Skill Development (excludes benefits); Salary - Performance Development Coach (excludes benefits); Salary - WBOP Junior Rugby Officer (excludes benefits); Salary - Community Volunteer Development Manager (excludes benefits)
• Bellevue Athletic Club Inc: $7,189.22 - Accommodation (excludes meals)
• Big Buddy Mentoring Trust: $4,729.67 (total grant $10,000) - Salary - Mentoring Manager - Tauranga and Hamilton; Salary - Mentoring Coordinator - Wellington
• CCS Disability Action Bay of Plenty Inc: $1300 - Lease costs (excludes deposits)
• Central Bay of Plenty Rugby Sub Union Inc: $2526.11 - First Aid supplies
• Central North Island Kindergarten Trust: $3300 - Pool fencing and gate
• Eastern Bay of Plenty Cricket Club Inc: $3591 - Uniforms
• Greerton Cricket Club Inc: $8202.30 - Cricket equipment
• Greerton Pony Club Inc: $3000 - Instructor fees (excludes mileage); Head Coach fees (excludes mileage)
• Grief Support Services Inc: $5000 - Salary - Counsellor; Salary - Counsellor; Salary - Counsellor; Salary - Service Manager/Senior Counsellor
• Halberg Foundation: $17,352.40 (total grant $120,000) - Salary - Disability Sport Adviser (Canterbury, West Coast & Tasman); Salary - Disability Sport Adviser (Hawkes Bay & Wellington); Salary - Disability Adviser - Lead (Taranaki, Whanganui & Manawatu); Salary - Disability Sport Adviser (BOP & Gisborne); Salary - Disability Sport Adviser (Waikato); Salary - Disability Sport Adviser (Auckland); Salary - Disability Adviser - Lead (Auckland)
• Impact Gymsport Academy Inc: $20,000 - Salary
• John Paul College: $5200 - Hillary Challenge camp costs
• Kawerau District Council: $89,952.18 - Operational Costs for King of the Mountain and Christmas in the Park (excluding insurance, bond & food)
• Lake Rerewhakaaitu School: $30,000 - Resurfacing court
• Mount Maunganui Golf Club Inc: $106,355 - Seeding machine; Paths seal
• Neighbourhood Support Rotorua Inc: $5000 - Salary
• No 3 District Federation of NZ Soccer Inc: $134,453.57 (total grant $180,000) - Salary - Federation Development Officer, Rotorua and Women's (excludes expenses); Salary - Federation Development Officer - Waikato (excludes expenses); Salary - Federation Development Officer - Bay of Plenty (excludes expenses); Salary - Federation Development Officer, Football & Futsal - Bay of Plenty (excludes expenses); Salary - Competitions Manager (excludes expenses); Salary - Football Development Manager (excludes expenses)
• Northern Districts Cricket Association Inc: $107,911.93 (total grant $293,850) - Salary - Development Activator - Poverty Bay (excludes expenses); Salary - Pathway & Talent Coach - Bays (excludes expenses); Salary - Pathway Manager - Waikato (excludes expenses); Salary - Development Manager - Bays (excludes expenses); Salary - Competition and Tournament Manager (excludes expenses); Salary - General Manager - Community (excludes expenses); Salary - Finance Manager (excludes expenses); Salary - Chief Executive (excludes expenses)
• Onepu Netball Club Inc: $5670 - Travel and accommodation
• Ōtūmoetai Football Club Inc: $20,000 - Salary
• Ōtūmoetai Primary School: $90,000 - Swimming pool upgrade costs
• Pāpāmoa Cricket Club Inc: $14,570.50 - Covers and associated ground equipment
• Pāpāmoa Sports Tennis Club Inc: $2610 - Contractor
• Performing Arts Charitable Trust: $15,000 - Salary
• Racing Tauranga Inc: $24,051.35 - Alarm system upgrade; Safety Hand Rails
• Rotorua Basketball Association Inc: $5580 - Arena Hire
• Rotorua Bike Festival Charitable Trust: $39,766.44 - Festival operating costs (from 21 September 2021)
• Rotorua Competitions Society Inc: $6260.87 - Adjudicator Fees (excludes meals)
• Rotorua East Bowling Club Inc: $5890.21 - Mower - includes trailer
• Rotorua Lakes High School: $11,200 - Camp costs (excludes food)
• Rotorua Outdoor Participation Trust: $40,000 - Operating costs for Crankworx festival (excludes RT, security vehicle costs and explosive detection dogs)
• Scout Association of NZ: $11,101.20 (total grant $50,000) - Salary - General Manager South Island; Salary - General Manager Lower North Island; Salary - General Manager Upper North Island
• Sport Bay of Plenty Charitable Trust Board Inc: $105,000 - Audio visual costs; Salary - Sport Manager; Salary - Community Manager
• Stroke Foundation of NZ Limited: $20,000 - Salary - Community Stroke Advisor Taranaki; Salary - Community Stroke Advisor BOP
• Taupō Motor Cycle Club Inc: $9000 - Re-cladding clubhouse
• Tauranga Arts Festival Trust: $8598.75 - Freight of Festival Venue
• Tauranga District Group Riding for the Disabled Association Inc: $14,733 - Salary
• Tauranga Motorcycle Club Inc: $7722.40 - Medical services
• Tauranga Pony Club Inc: $4512 - Embroidery; Horse halters; Horse lead ropes; Horse covers
• Western Heights High School: $15,000 - Weights room equipment
• Whakatāne Croquet Club Inc: $20,000 - Toilet block upgrade
• Whakatāne High School: $2600 - Accommodation for Hillary Challenge Team only (excluding food)
• YSAR Trust: $5000- Contractor - Auckland and Bay of Plenty role
Total: $1,174,066.53