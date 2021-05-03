More than $200,000 given to Bay of Plenty groups by New Zealand Community Trust

Bay of Plenty groups have benefited from the latest round of New Zealand Community Trust grants.
In total, $214,513.79 was allocated to groups in the region.
NZCT grants awarded in Bay of Plenty:
Albion Cricket Club Tauranga: $20,000 - Cricket net facility
Bay of Plenty Symphonia: $3000 - Music Director fees
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rotorua: $7000 - Salary
Evolution Aquatics Tauranga: $15,000 - Swimming pool lane hire
Get Smart Tauranga Trust: $10,000 - Salary
Kaitao Intermediate School: $10,000 - Kiwi Can programme
Lakeland Powerboat Club: $2697.50 - Ambulance and paramedic services
Ōtūmoetai Tennis Club: $65,000 - Clubhouse renovation
Rotoiti Sports and Community Association: $3933.89 - Equipment
Rotorua Cricket Association: $18,882.40 - Salary
Sikh Sangat NZ Trust: $10,000 - Painting of Gurdwara Building in Rotorua
Tauranga Rowing Club: $24,000 - Coxless four rowing boat
Tipu Waiariki Charitable Trust: $20,000 - Plant mulcher
Waikite Valley School: $5000 - Camp activities, transport, and accommodation