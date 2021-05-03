Website of the Year

Bay of Plenty TimesUpdated

More than $200,000 given to Bay of Plenty groups by New Zealand Community Trust

Rotorua Daily Post

Bay of Plenty groups have benefited from the latest round of New Zealand Community Trust grants.

In total, $214,513.79 was allocated to groups in the region.

NZCT grants awarded in Bay of Plenty:
Albion Cricket Club Tauranga: $20,000 - Cricket net facility

Bay of Plenty Symphonia: $3000 - Music Director fees

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rotorua: $7000 - Salary

Evolution Aquatics Tauranga: $15,000 - Swimming pool lane hire

Get Smart Tauranga Trust: $10,000 - Salary

Kaitao Intermediate School: $10,000 - Kiwi Can programme

Lakeland Powerboat Club: $2697.50 - Ambulance and paramedic services

Ōtūmoetai Tennis Club: $65,000 - Clubhouse renovation

Rotoiti Sports and Community Association: $3933.89 - Equipment

Rotorua Cricket Association: $18,882.40 - Salary

Sikh Sangat NZ Trust: $10,000 - Painting of Gurdwara Building in Rotorua

Tauranga Rowing Club: $24,000 - Coxless four rowing boat

Tipu Waiariki Charitable Trust: $20,000 - Plant mulcher

Waikite Valley School: $5000 - Camp activities, transport, and accommodation