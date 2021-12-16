158km detour! Escaping Aucklanders warned of Coromandel Peninsula roadworks

Aucklanders are used to heavy traffic, but they're still being warned to plan their journey if heading to the Coromandel for Christmas. Photo / NZME

Aucklanders are used to heavy traffic, but they're still being warned to plan their journey if heading to the Coromandel for Christmas. Photo / NZME





Aucklanders eagerly returning to the Coromandel after a long wait for the border to open should be warned - don't get caught with a 158km detour if driving up the east coast of the peninsula.

The Hikuai River bridge on State Highway 25 south of Tairua will be closed overnight from Sunday, December 19 to Wednesday, December 22, between 8pm and 5am.

NZTA's official advice is as always to plan ahead - and it's advice worth heeding.

There are no detour routes available for the Hikuai River bridge closure south of Tairua, with the only available alternative route using State Highway 25 and SH25A around the entire Coromandel Peninsula, a distance of 158km.

That's the equivalent of driving from Auckland to Whangarei each time.

NZTA started work on the bridge in November but no night closures have been happening in recent weeks.

The closure is to allow for completion of work started in November to bolt steel plates to the ageing one-lane bridge deck, to ensure the deck is safe for summer holiday traffic.

During the day the bridge will reopen to traffic under a temporary speed limit.

From December 15, fully vaccinated people will be able to travel across the Auckland border freely. For bach owners on the Coromandel, it will be the first time they can get to their second home at the beach since August 17, 2021.

"The timing of our works takes account of a range of factors, including weather, availability of crew and machinery and materials, expected traffic volumes and other works in the area," an NZTA spokesperson said.

"With Auckland's regional boundary opening on Wednesday 15, we've allowed four nights including Friday and Saturday, which tend to be the busiest nights for holiday traffic, before starting these works, but we need to get them done before the moratorium on works on our state highways starts on December 23."

This was to avoid the busy holiday break and have the bridge in the good order for holiday traffic, the spokesperson said.

"The works have also been scheduled for night, as this is the least busy time on the road."

More than 4100 vehicles cross the Hikuai River Bridge daily, with 14.5 per cent of those heavy vehicles.

Work is also being done to SH25 on December 14 at Kereta Hill south of Coromandel with a closure from 10am to 3pm only on this day. Emergency services will have access through both worksites.