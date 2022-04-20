Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

104-year-old veteran Brant Robinson locked down in war and peace

4 minutes to read
WW11 Veteran Brant Robinson of Whangamata was a prisoner of war for four years. Photo / Alison Smith.

WW11 Veteran Brant Robinson of Whangamata was a prisoner of war for four years. Photo / Alison Smith.

Alison Smith
By
Alison Smith

Communities editor

Locked down for another Anzac Day as Covid-19 restrictions ease and cases peak outside his rest home, 104-year-old World War II veteran Brant Robinson is resigned.

"That's how it goes," he says.

Brant spent four

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.