Former WWII prisoner of war enjoys birthday cake celebrating 103 years

WWII veteran Brant Robinson blows the candles out on his birthday cake after turning 103 last week. Photo / Alison Smith

Rest home Moana House and Village halted visitors this week — thankfully only after a special Whangamata resident got to celebrate a big occasion.

World War II veteran Brant Robinson turned 103.

Brant lunched at the Whangamatā RSA with family and friends on Thursday and did what he wanted, his way.

Daughter-in-law Lynne said Brant didn't feel like getting his hair cut or beard trimmed, so he didn't.

"My electric razor packed up, so I decided not to bother," said Brant.

Unlike reaching his century three years ago, there was no card from the Queen or our Prime Minister, but Brant enjoyed a good meal, afternoon tea at Moana House later on, presents and birthday cake lit with just three candles.

He chatted with friends and his sister-in-law Margaret, who travelled from Napier to join him, and who is the widow of Lawrie, one of Brant's five brothers.

Brant has outlived all but one, and the former prisoner of war still enjoys the little things in life and especially his food. He exercises to stay healthy, playing indoor bowls at Moana House and taking daily walks around the garden and residence.

"Even now he's not excited about using the walker," says Lynne of Brant's independent tendencies.

Moana House said on social media it was temporarily suspending visitors for least this week due to the uncertainty of Covid-19 in the community.

Brant says during lockdown in 2020 he had carried on as usual with the main impact being the inability to travel for his vitamin B12 injections, which are about the only medication he needs.

While he had missed Moana House's regular visitors who came to entertain residents, he understood the need to keep safe.

"You could go for walks around the grounds and we were pretty safe and secure not to pick up any germs. We were locked in and it was very quiet without activities every Monday, but there's still plenty going on. We play Housie on Tuesday and you get one lolly if you win a line, two if you win two. One lady there has diabetes, so any lollies she gets she gives me too."

Brant shared his advice on longevity for anyone wanting to know "the secret".

"Just keep active if you can."

Asked about the year ahead, including its potential for love, he said: "No, I've been married twice. Betty and then Brenda, we got on well together, both were good marriages. With the first marriage I had a boy and a girl and I was about 50 when I married Brenda and I had 33 years with her."