Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times / Katikati Advertiser

Time to vote for Ōmokoroa Community Board seat and Maketu-Te Puke councillor

Katikati Advertiser
2 mins to read
Voting for the vacant Ōmokoroa Community Board seat can be done at Ōmokoroa Library.

Voting for the vacant Ōmokoroa Community Board seat can be done at Ōmokoroa Library.

Voting is now open to decide who will fill Western Bay of Plenty District Council’s vacant Ōmokoroa Community Board seat and Maketu-Te Puke councillor.

Candidates for the Maketu-Te Puke councillor seat are Bernard Holmes, Laura Rae, and Anthony Wihapi, while those in the running for the Ōmokoroa Community Board seat are Chris Dever, Steven Ling and Murray Marshall. The Ōmokoroa seat vacancy followed the resignation of Greig Neilson.

Voting closes at noon on July 18 with the successful candidates selected under the first-past-the-post electoral system.

Voting will be done via postal ballot, with voting papers being sent to residents from June 26.

To vote, residents in the Maketu–Te Puke ward and Ōmokoroa Community Board area will need to complete their postal ballots and either mail them back or hand deliver them at one of the following locations:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
  • New World Te Puke, 12 Jocelyn St, Te Puke
  • Maketu Hauora, 3 Little Waihī Rd, Maketu
  • Te Puke Library and Service Centre, 130 Jellicoe St, Te Puke
  • Western Bay of Plenty District Council’s main office, Barkes Corner, 1484 Cameron Rd, Greerton
  • Ōmokoroa Library and Service Centre, 28 Western Ave, Ōmokoroa.

If you live in these areas and are eligible to vote, people will receive postal ballots via mail. Call 0800 922 822 or email info@electionservices.co.nz

if not received by July 1.

Latest from Katikati Advertiser

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Katikati Advertiser