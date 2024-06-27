Voting for the vacant Ōmokoroa Community Board seat can be done at Ōmokoroa Library.

Voting is now open to decide who will fill Western Bay of Plenty District Council’s vacant Ōmokoroa Community Board seat and Maketu-Te Puke councillor.

Candidates for the Maketu-Te Puke councillor seat are Bernard Holmes, Laura Rae, and Anthony Wihapi, while those in the running for the Ōmokoroa Community Board seat are Chris Dever, Steven Ling and Murray Marshall. The Ōmokoroa seat vacancy followed the resignation of Greig Neilson.

Voting closes at noon on July 18 with the successful candidates selected under the first-past-the-post electoral system.

Voting will be done via postal ballot, with voting papers being sent to residents from June 26.

To vote, residents in the Maketu–Te Puke ward and Ōmokoroa Community Board area will need to complete their postal ballots and either mail them back or hand deliver them at one of the following locations: