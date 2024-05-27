Coromandel MP Scott Simpson. Photo / Hagen Hopkins

OPINION

MP For Coromandel Scott Simpson

Recently, I met with members of a roading group, who reiterated their strong opposition to the installation of median barriers along State Highway 2.

I echoed my distaste for the barriers and assured them I have raised the community’s concerns countless times with NZTA.

Since this plan’s inception, I have been advocating against it because of the disruption it would cause road users.

However, it should come as no surprise that NZTA has consistently cited safety concerns as the reason why the barriers must be installed. I understand why they’re insistent on targeting this high-risk stretch of road. NZTA is responsible for promoting and maintaining safe transport routes and it wasn’t long ago that SH2 was frequently referred to as the most dangerous highway in the country.

The previous Labour Government’s Road to Zero strategy resulted in widespread median barrier installations, which are causing frustration for residents in our area and for people in other parts of the country, too. NZTA has advised that 75 per cent of all work on this Katikati to Ōmokoroa installation has been completed and that this project was fully funded and committed through decisions made by the previous Government.

I have been lobbying Transport Minister Simeon Brown and NZTA regarding the 25 per cent of work not yet completed. This has resulted in NZTA further assessing options to see what can be done to stop or limit further installations.

Work Rd residents have asked NZTA for wire barrier installations to be put on hold past their intersection, to be reassessed two years after the upgrades are completed.

That said, it’s important to make it clear that because the project has already been fully committed to and fully funded, it would be wrong for me to give the impression they will be stopped.

Improvements to SH2 have been necessary to ensure road users are confident that they can get to and from their destination safely. In coming decades, it’s inevitable more people will call the region home, which in turn means more cars, buses, and trucks using SH2 daily.

More investment will be required to meet a growing number of road users. As a Government, we’re committed to the Western Bay. Earlier this year we recommitted to delivering the Takitimu North Link – Stage 2 as a Road of National Significance.

Nevertheless, I will continue to encourage NZTA to take a more practical approach and will keep Simeon Brown’s attention on this as well.



