The Global Jiu Jitsu Health & Fitness team.

The best Japanese jiu jitsu teams took out the top two teams trophies for overall points at the recent world championships - but coming third was a small team from Katikati’s Global Jiu Jitsu Health & Fitness.

The local team of 13 travelled to jiu jitsu’s birthplace to compete with the best in the sport at the Sports Jiu Jitsu International Federation World Jiu Jitsu Championship in Nagoya, Japan, last month.

They won a staggering 11 gold medals with 11 world championship titles, silver and bronze medals as well as receiving third place by points overall for no-gi team in juvenile, adult and masters.

Coach Lance Campbell says they were against some big names and big teams at the tournament from September 26-29.

“For us to receive the third place overall teams trophy is massive and incredible ... this little team from Katikati.”